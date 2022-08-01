nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.31. 861,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,816. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 50.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 594.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 41,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 27.2% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.