nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
nVent Electric Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.31. 861,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,816. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97.
nVent Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.
About nVent Electric
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nVent Electric (NVT)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.