NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Update

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,900 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the June 30th total of 599,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

NuVista Energy Trading Up 5.6 %

OTCMKTS NUVSF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.87. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,583. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NUVSF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

