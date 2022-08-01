Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the June 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE NBB traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,830. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $23.87.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.