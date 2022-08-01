Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the June 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE NBB traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,830. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $23.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 827,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

