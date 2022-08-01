Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Down 44.4% in July

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.