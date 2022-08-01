Nuco.cloud Price Tops $0.0213 on Exchanges (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $531,907.47 and $40,111.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00615122 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016205 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.
Nuco.cloud Profile
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news.
Nuco.cloud Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.