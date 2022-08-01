Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Shares Gap Up to $43.51

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.51, but opened at $44.81. Nu Skin Enterprises shares last traded at $43.31, with a volume of 1,900 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NUS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.75.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,899. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $2,248,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,192,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,647,717 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,869,000 after acquiring an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading

