Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Down to $8.23

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.23, but opened at $7.44. Novonix shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 413 shares traded.

Novonix Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 54.10, a quick ratio of 53.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novonix

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novonix stock. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

