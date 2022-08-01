Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Short Interest Down 46.4% in July

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the June 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $1,930,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $116.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

