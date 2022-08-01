Northwest Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd.
Northwest Bancshares has a payout ratio of 80.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.
Northwest Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NWBI opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares
In other news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $199,712. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after buying an additional 328,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,896,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,745,000 after acquiring an additional 284,414 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 282,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWBI. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.
About Northwest Bancshares
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
