Northwest Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd.

Northwest Bancshares has a payout ratio of 80.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NWBI opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.21 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 24.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $199,712. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after buying an additional 328,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,896,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,745,000 after acquiring an additional 284,414 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 282,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWBI. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

