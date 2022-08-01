NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,090 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,494,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVT stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

