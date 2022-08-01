NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,589 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.