NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $299,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 60.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 11.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $190.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.