NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 49,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 605,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 416,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $134.10 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.98.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

