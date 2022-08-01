NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 10,025 Shares of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in The Glimpse Group were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Glimpse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Glimpse Group

In other The Glimpse Group news, Director Lemuel Amen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,201.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,980. Corporate insiders own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group Price Performance

VRAR stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 136.12%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies.

