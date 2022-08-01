NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,786 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.62.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LNT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

