Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.6 %

NSC stock opened at $251.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.52.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

