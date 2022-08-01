Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.6 %

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.40.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $251.17 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.52.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

