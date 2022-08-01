Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,858,900 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the June 30th total of 6,072,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nongfu Spring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Nongfu Spring Stock Performance

NNFSF stock remained flat at $5.76 during trading on Monday. Nongfu Spring has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

About Nongfu Spring

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea beverage products; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, such as soda water beverages, sparkling flavored beverages, coffee beverages, and plant-based yogurt products, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

