Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,428,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $126,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 115,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 25,533 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.26.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

