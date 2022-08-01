Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the June 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Noble Roman’s Price Performance

Noble Roman’s stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,482. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. Noble Roman’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 3.23%.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

