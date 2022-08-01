NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $19.73

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.73, but opened at $20.45. NIO shares last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 544,751 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIO. Nomura cut their target price on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. HSBC raised their price objective on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

NIO Stock Up 3.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 90,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,498 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NIO by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 325,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 40,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

