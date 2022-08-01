NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Boosts Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 126.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670,054 shares during the period. Wipro comprises 2.0% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Wipro were worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wipro by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,235,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,901,000 after buying an additional 213,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,694,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,338,000 after acquiring an additional 419,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Wipro by 243.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,895,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,999 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Wipro by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,822,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 331,459 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,322,000 after purchasing an additional 114,710 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WIT shares. Macquarie upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $5.30 on Monday. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

