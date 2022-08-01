Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 221,675 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,957,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,675 shares during the quarter. PagerDuty comprises approximately 1.5% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 6.84% of PagerDuty worth $202,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after purchasing an additional 807,545 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,382,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,626,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,866,000 after buying an additional 456,791 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,591,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $69,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,291,995.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,392,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PagerDuty Price Performance

PD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.35.

PagerDuty stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.46. 37,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,196. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

