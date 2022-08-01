Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 106,062 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,015,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 106,062 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 4.22% of Veracyte worth $74,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,589,000 after buying an additional 164,724 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 29,360 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

Veracyte Trading Down 0.8 %

VCYT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 31,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,486. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veracyte

In related news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $141,874.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Stapley purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,897.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

