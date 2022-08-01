Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,371,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,397 shares during the period. AeroVironment makes up 0.9% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AeroVironment worth $128,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.71. 1,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -481.31 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $114.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average is $80.57.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

