Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,097,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,260 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for 2.3% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Spotify Technology worth $318,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $235,825,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 699.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,775,000 after purchasing an additional 586,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.48. The stock had a trading volume of 28,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,259. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.83.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.65.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

