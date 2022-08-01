Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $544.48 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724,782 shares during the quarter. Roku makes up approximately 4.0% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $544,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 156.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Roku to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROKU stock traded up $6.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.84. 361,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,844,659. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.89. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $434.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

