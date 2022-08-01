Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 25,028 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,376,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 4.67% of Twist Bioscience worth $107,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $33,584,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 238,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $238,452.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,803.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $34,058.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $238,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,803.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,581 shares of company stock valued at $654,504 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,415. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The business had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.