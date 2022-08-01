NFTb (NFTB) Trading 1.7% Higher This Week

NFTb (NFTB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, NFTb has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. NFTb has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $145,862.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00617286 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00037527 BTC.
NFTb Coin Profile
NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.
Buying and Selling NFTb
