NFT (NFT) Trading Down 100% Over Last 7 Days

NFT (NFT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $24.87 and $65,363.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded down 100% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,209.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004409 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00032984 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty.

NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

