NFT Index Price Up 9.2% This Week (NFTI)

NFT Index (NFTI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for $781.24 or 0.03382777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.74 million and $7.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,146.55 or 1.00225235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003931 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00130251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00032972 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN.

NFT Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

