NFT Art Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $464,535.00 (NFTART)

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, NFT Art Finance has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. NFT Art Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $464,535.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Art Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.81 or 0.00615814 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016349 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001744 BTC.
NFT Art Finance Coin Profile
NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance.
