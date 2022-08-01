NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.48% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. ATB Capital set a $16.50 price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NEX stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,205. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.
