NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NEE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.90. 217,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,102,923. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

