Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $6.67

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $6.37. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Nexa Resources Trading Down 3.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $850.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $722.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.48 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nexa Resources (NEXA)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.