Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $6.67

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $6.37. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Nexa Resources Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $850.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $722.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.48 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 158.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth $138,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 92.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

