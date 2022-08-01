NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $78.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00022257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00255050 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000989 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002389 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

