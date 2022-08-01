Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.04 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Newmark Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Newmark Group Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NMRK stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $10.84. 108,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,856. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Newmark Group to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,054,233.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 277,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $2,999,910.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,850,470.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Newmark Group by 533.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading

