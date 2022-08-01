Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2022

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRKGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.04 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Newmark Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Newmark Group Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NMRK stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $10.84. 108,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,856. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Newmark Group to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,054,233.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 277,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $2,999,910.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,850,470.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Newmark Group by 533.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.