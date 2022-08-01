Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $27.00 at UBS Group

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.12. 48,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,157. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

