Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $27.00 at UBS Group

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.19% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
Newell Brands Price Performance
Newell Brands stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.12. 48,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,157. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $26.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newell Brands (NWL)
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.