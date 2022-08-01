New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345,346 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $370.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.89 and its 200 day moving average is $375.61. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

