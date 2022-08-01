New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.4% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,561 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,407,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,136,000 after purchasing an additional 312,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,888 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $145.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

