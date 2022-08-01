New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 839.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

RWX opened at $29.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

