New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Wilshire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 101,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 589,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 65,315 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGOV stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $53.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

