Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 11,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,949. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $13.49.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

