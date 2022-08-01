Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 11,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,949. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $13.49.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
