Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the June 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Portfolio Manager Joseph Lind bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock remained flat at $9.12 on Friday. 49,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,991. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

