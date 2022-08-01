Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given New CHF 142 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2022

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NSRGY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $122.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $106.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.95.

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Nestlé by 18.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.