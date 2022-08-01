Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given New CHF 142 Price Target at UBS Group

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NSRGY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $122.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $106.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Nestlé by 18.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

