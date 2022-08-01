NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading 3.6% Higher

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.48. 23,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,925,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Cowen set a $17.00 price objective on NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after purchasing an additional 859,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150,466 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

