Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €75.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €75.00 ($76.53) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($70.41) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Nemetschek Price Performance

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €65.00 ($66.33) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €52.80 ($53.88) and a 52 week high of €116.15 ($118.52). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €72.11.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

