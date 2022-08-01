Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. eBay has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in eBay by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,575 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in eBay by 105.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,942 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in eBay by 44.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,110 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

