Neblio (NEBL) Price Up 165.6% This Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 165.6% higher against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00025634 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017280 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005244 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000843 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,364,692 coins and its circulating supply is 19,288,032 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

