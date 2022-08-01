National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 93,734 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,734 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $732,770,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Insider Activity at CSX

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Argus upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

